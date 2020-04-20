Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > From the Archives, 2009: Bombers come from the clouds in Anzac Day clash

From the Archives, 2009: Bombers come from the clouds in Anzac Day clash

The Age Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The 2009 Anzac Day clash between Essendon and Collingwood was a blockbuster with the Bombers snatching victory in the final seconds of the match.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aflfeeds

AFL Feeds From the Archives, 2009: Bombers come from the clouds in Anzac Day clash #AFL: The 2009 Anzac Day clash between Ess… https://t.co/HEV534wZjq 2 minutes ago

AFLivebroadcast

AFLstream 📰 From the Archives, 2009: Bombers come from the clouds in Anzac Day clash https://t.co/TxSmnip38i… https://t.co/5mIoOc5NJb 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.