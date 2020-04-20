Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Too Much Oil: How a Barrel Came to Be Worth Less Than Nothing

Too Much Oil: How a Barrel Came to Be Worth Less Than Nothing

NYTimes.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
One oil price went negative on Monday, signaling that there is no place to store all the crude the world is producing but not using.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

akki_shashi

#MiFan Sumit Pandey RT @EconomicTimes: Something bizarre happened in the oil markets on Monday: Prices fell so much that some traders paid buyers to take oil o… 40 seconds ago

nitutyagi1

nitu tyagi RT @MPNaveenJindal: Too Much Oil: How a Barrel Came to Be Worth Less Than Nothing #OilPrice went negative on Monday, signaling that there… 2 minutes ago

LuzanoB

Galileo B. Luzano Too Much Oil: How a Barrel Came to Be Worth Less Than Nothing https://t.co/ZGXjOoq7EP 5 minutes ago

Thoravenger_

Thor RT @ETMarkets: At the start of the year, oil sold for over $60 a barrel but by Friday it hit about $20. https://t.co/CEgexfP2kz 9 minutes ago

eakbstnc

Elif Akbostanci Too Much Oil: How a Barrel Came to Be Worth Less Than Nothing https://t.co/z46kxLOCJq 10 minutes ago

ETMarkets

ETMarkets At the start of the year, oil sold for over $60 a barrel but by Friday it hit about $20. https://t.co/CEgexfP2kz 10 minutes ago

xeroscape

jean harrington Too Much Oil: How a Barrel Came to Be Worth Less Than Nothing https://t.co/AxbFQ61slp #PetroDollar 11 minutes ago

UdellCudell

Charles Udell Too Much Oil: How a Barrel Came to Be Worth Less Than Nothing https://t.co/jPh2ZLSaDK 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.