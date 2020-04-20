Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Indebted Virgin Australia goes into voluntary administration

Indebted Virgin Australia goes into voluntary administration

Seattle Times Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Virgin Australia, the nation’s second-largest airline, announced Tuesday it had entered voluntary administration as it seeks to strengthen its finances amid a debt crisis. Virgin said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange that it had appointed a team of Deloitte administrators to “recapitalize the business and help ensure it […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarketBeatNews

MarketBeat https://t.co/g4E70Krs1o Indebted Virgin Australia goes into voluntary administration $QAN #QAN 21 minutes ago

RatingsNetwork

MarketBeat Indebted Virgin Australia goes into voluntary administration $QAN #QAN https://t.co/7Ty1Ul1WnL 21 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Indebted Virgin Australia goes into voluntary administration https://t.co/Glb7d264ar 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.