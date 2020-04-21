Global  

This Anzac Day a lone bugler will play the Last Post to an empty MCG

The Age Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
COVID-19 may have stopped the Essendon-Collingwood Anzac Day blockbuster, but it won't stop the AFL's annual Anzac Day ceremony. 
