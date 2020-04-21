Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Former Baltimore Colts LB Mike Curtis dies at 77

Former Baltimore Colts LB Mike Curtis dies at 77

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Mike Curtis, a four-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, might have been best known for once tackling a fan who tried to steal a game ball.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SJ_Cason

Shannon RT @Bruce45Sports: We've learned this evening that former Colts linebacker Mike Curtis' death was caused by CTE. He becomes the ninth membe… 17 minutes ago

TReese82

TReese82 Former Baltimore Colts great LB Mike Curtis died today @ Age 77! He was a terrific LB for many yrs w/Colts! PRayers… https://t.co/zWcAnFQkyg 21 minutes ago

topsznmax

max RT @AWalkerColts: #Former Colts great LB Mike “Mad Dog” Curtis, whose clutch late interception helped earn the franchise’s first Super Bowl… 38 minutes ago

vcsjoecurley

Joe Curley Former Baltimore Colts LB Mike Curtis dies at 77 https://t.co/yCqDMGqiBY 48 minutes ago

LeopoldusEsq

Brandon Leopoldus Former Baltimore Colts LB Mike Curtis dies at 77 https://t.co/DiV3b2nQhc #sports https://t.co/EKkBh838yl 1 hour ago

_oftoday_

of today Former Baltimore Colts LB Mike Curtis dies at 77 https://t.co/pfOHEi9zUU | telling the untold #news Mike Curtis, a… https://t.co/dDgNw8AaK0 1 hour ago

EBASports

Erik Arneson RIP Mad Dog 😔 Former Baltimore Colts LB Mike Curtis dies at 77 https://t.co/xT3BnZ9gqn via @usatoday 1 hour ago

GDive

Greg Divers Former Baltimore Colts great Mike Curtis dies at 77 https://t.co/4T4Fyj8ZMN 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.