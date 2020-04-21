New York nurses sue state, two hospitals over 'inadequate' coronavirus protection Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The New York State Nurses Association sued the state and two hospitals on Monday to force them to provide safety equipment and adopt measures to prevent COVID-19 from spreading among its members, highlighting the growing disputes over workplace safety during the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article



