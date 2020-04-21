Global  

New York nurses sue state, two hospitals over 'inadequate' coronavirus protection

Reuters India Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The New York State Nurses Association sued the state and two hospitals on Monday to force them to provide safety equipment and adopt measures to prevent COVID-19 from spreading among its members, highlighting the growing disputes over workplace safety during the coronavirus pandemic.
