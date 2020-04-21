Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina Move to Reopen as Hot Spots Emerge

Even as some states move to restart their economies, coronavirus hot spots are emerging, including at a state prison in Ohio.

You Might Like

Tweets about this ; RT @realDonaldTrFan: Great News! Govenor Kemp of Georgia is opening beeches, gyms, resturants, movie theatres, bowling alleys, and hair & n… 21 seconds ago linda lewis @blackwomenviews @MalcolmNance We should close the borders to people from Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee! So… https://t.co/eiVJwtDRWJ 4 minutes ago julie angry mother (formerly julie mom) This fool is actually suggesting people with this virus go to Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina for vacation.… https://t.co/GuMgWSdjWE 7 minutes ago ushimado Coronavirus live updates: Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee announce plans to ease restrictions - The Washington P… https://t.co/XvTHLVW7dn 8 minutes ago