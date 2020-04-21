Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina Move to Reopen as Hot Spots Emerge

Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina Move to Reopen as Hot Spots Emerge

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Even as some states move to restart their economies, coronavirus hot spots are emerging, including at a state prison in Ohio.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

twentiextwo

; RT @realDonaldTrFan: Great News! Govenor Kemp of Georgia is opening beeches, gyms, resturants, movie theatres, bowling alleys, and hair & n… 21 seconds ago

lalinny1

linda lewis @blackwomenviews @MalcolmNance We should close the borders to people from Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee! So… https://t.co/eiVJwtDRWJ 4 minutes ago

juliesauls901

julie angry mother (formerly julie mom) This fool is actually suggesting people with this virus go to Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina for vacation.… https://t.co/GuMgWSdjWE 7 minutes ago

ushimado

ushimado Coronavirus live updates: Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee announce plans to ease restrictions - The Washington P… https://t.co/XvTHLVW7dn 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.