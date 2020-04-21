Global  

Speculation About Kim Jong-Un’s Health After His Absence From Key Events

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
North Korea’s leader underwent a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month, according to a South Korean media report citing unidentified sources in the North.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Kim Jong Un under treatment after surgery: report

Kim Jong Un under treatment after surgery: report 01:30

 According to a South Korean media report, Kim Jong Un is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month, amid speculation over his health after his absence from a key anniversary event last week. Gloria Tso reports.

Tweets about this

MGHANI

Adnan Ghani Kim Jong Un disappeared from the public eye for more than a month in 2014, which also prompted speculation about hi… https://t.co/7PPd51E5e6 33 seconds ago

Mediumismessag1

Mediumismessage RT @duyeonkim: 👇We should be very careful when hearing rumors and thinly-sourced reports about Kim Jong Un's health and speculation about a… 45 seconds ago

roaring_dog

わ㍍㍍ん㍍㍍わ㍍㍍ん㍍㍍🌸 Speculation about his health has grown since the North Korean leader missed the birthday celebration of his late gr… https://t.co/23fWBS2Phm 53 seconds ago

ToANewFuture

We Deserve Better 👊🏻👊🏼👊🏽👊🏾👊🏿 RT @seattletimes: Reports saying Kim Jong Un underwent a medical procedure are fueling new speculation about North Korean leader’s health a… 1 minute ago

Majeedahmed47

AMD Speculation About Kim Jong-Un’s Health After His Absence From Key Events https://t.co/RZmAhhE7Bp 2 minutes ago

gopitweet

Gopinath Sridhar South Korea looking into reports of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s ‘fragile condition’ after surgery. Speculati… https://t.co/vtnrCCtlHA 4 minutes ago

sapiopath

Martin Sirakov "Speculation About Kim Jong-Un’s Health After His Absence From Key Events" by BY REUTERS via NYT New York Times https://t.co/oK0oWVEhD7 5 minutes ago

abhavam

Ameya Karve Kim Jong Un surgery report fuels speculation about leader’s health https://t.co/CJaDfcRmLk via @bpolitics 6 minutes ago

