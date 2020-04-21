Biden's campaign steps up fundraising, gathers $46.7 million in March
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden raised $46.7 million in March for his presidential campaign, his largest one-month haul yet despite a national health crisis that has disrupted fundraising and hit the finances of donors.
A former adviser to Pres. Bill Clinton doubts the Democratic Party will officially nominate Joe Biden to run against President Trump.
Dick Morris was a Clinton advisor in the mid-1990s. He appeared on the John Catsimatidis radio show Sunday.
“It’s hard to see. It’s like a suicide march with...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Key2MiddleEast RT @ReutersUK: Biden's campaign steps up fundraising, gathers $46.7 million in March https://t.co/RE1NFzp5NA https://t.co/PgnXALVexB 26 minutes ago