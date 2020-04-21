Global  

Trump to sign order to suspend immigration into U.S

Reuters Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Executive Order Requiring New Yorkers Wear Face Coverings Takes Effect As Gov. Cuomo, President Trump Spar

Executive Order Requiring New Yorkers Wear Face Coverings Takes Effect As Gov. Cuomo, President Trump Spar 03:29

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order requiring New Yorkers wear face coverings in public went into effect on the same day the governor spent sparring with President Donald Trump over the federal government's response to the pandemic; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

thadboogie

thadboogie RT @AP: President Trump says in a tweet that he'll sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigration" into the U.S. because of th… 4 seconds ago

earl_ofwords

earl of words RT @WOLA_org: With the announcement that President Trump will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the U.S. amid t… 5 seconds ago

nikocola15

Nick Coles RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Amid coronavirus outbreak, President Trump to sign Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the… 9 seconds ago

AmandeepBharth

amandeep bharth RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: President Trump says he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the U.S. amid t… 10 seconds ago

jleetxgirl

tx girl RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: President Trump Says He Will Sign An Executive Order To Temporarily Suspend Immigration Into The United States 12 seconds ago

Mexicaldsw

💧David Wilson RT @BBCWorld: President Trump says he will sign an executive order to suspend all immigration to the US because of coronavirus https://t.co… 13 seconds ago

Destiny3650

🌻Destiny, RN, BSN🌻 President Trump said Monday that he will sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigration into the Unite… https://t.co/E8U8ee9Vpm 15 seconds ago

vedantRAO

vedant rao RT @ndtv: #JustIn | President Trump says he will sign an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the US, in order to protec… 20 seconds ago

