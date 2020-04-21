Trump to sign order to suspend immigration into U.S

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like

Tweets about this thadboogie RT @AP: President Trump says in a tweet that he'll sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigration" into the U.S. because of th… 4 seconds ago earl of words RT @WOLA_org: With the announcement that President Trump will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the U.S. amid t… 5 seconds ago Nick Coles RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Amid coronavirus outbreak, President Trump to sign Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the… 9 seconds ago amandeep bharth RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: President Trump says he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the U.S. amid t… 10 seconds ago tx girl RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: President Trump Says He Will Sign An Executive Order To Temporarily Suspend Immigration Into The United States 12 seconds ago 💧David Wilson RT @BBCWorld: President Trump says he will sign an executive order to suspend all immigration to the US because of coronavirus https://t.co… 13 seconds ago 🌻Destiny, RN, BSN🌻 President Trump said Monday that he will sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigration into the Unite… https://t.co/E8U8ee9Vpm 15 seconds ago vedant rao RT @ndtv: #JustIn | President Trump says he will sign an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the US, in order to protec… 20 seconds ago