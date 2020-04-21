Oil prices bounce back, U.S. crude futures trade above zero
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday, with U.S. crude turning positive after trading below $0 for the first time ever, but gains were capped amid unresolved concerns about how the market can cope with fuel demand decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Oil Prices Plummet to Minus $37 a Barrel U.S. crude prices reached their lowest level on record, with West Texas Intermediate crude dropping to minus $37.63 a barrel. Oil’s May contract, known as its front month, has been hit the hardest with deliveries set to take place while the country is on...
