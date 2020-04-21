Global  

Oil prices bounce back, U.S. crude futures trade above zero

Reuters Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday, with U.S. crude turning positive after trading below $0 for the first time ever, but gains were capped amid unresolved concerns about how the market can cope with fuel demand decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.
News video: Oil Prices Plummet to Minus $37 a Barrel

Oil Prices Plummet to Minus $37 a Barrel 01:04

 Oil Prices Plummet to Minus $37 a Barrel U.S. crude prices reached their lowest level on record, with West Texas Intermediate crude dropping to minus $37.63 a barrel. Oil’s May contract, known as its front month, has been hit the hardest with deliveries set to take place while the country is on...

