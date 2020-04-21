Oil prices bounce back, U.S. crude futures trade above zero

Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday, with U.S. crude turning positive after trading below $0 for the first time ever, but gains were capped amid unresolved concerns about how the market can cope with fuel demand decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article



