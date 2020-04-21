Global  

Fans sue MLB, teams over ticket money, ask for class action

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 April 2020
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A pair of fans in New York sued Major League Baseball, Commissioner Rob Manfred and the 30 teams, asking for their money back for tickets and for certification of class-action status. The lawsuit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles by Matthew Ajzenman, who said he bought a […]
