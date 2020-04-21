Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel warns against rushing to loosen coronavirus restrictions

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel warns against rushing to loosen coronavirus restrictions

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Germany's leader condemned what she sees as rampant discussions in Germany's federal states about loosening coronavirus restrictions. She urged caution and discipline to avoid increasing transmission levels again.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Germany starts mass-testing for coronavirus antibodies in bid to learn more about COVID-19

Germany starts mass-testing for coronavirus antibodies in bid to learn more about COVID-19 01:20

 Germany starts mass-testing for coronavirus antibodies in bid to learn more about COVID-19

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.