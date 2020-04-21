South Korea says North Korea's Kim is not seriously ill: Yonhap Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not seriously ill, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said citing a government official on Tuesday, contradicting a CNN report he was in "grave danger" after a surgery. 👓 View full article

