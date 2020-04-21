Global  

Tom Brady ejected from Tampa park closed because of pandemic

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Six Super Bowl rings may get you special treatment in a lot of places but former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady learned Monday that it won’t get you anything when you’re caught working out in a park that is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor […]
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Tom Brady ejected from Tampa park closed because of pandemic

Tom Brady ejected from Tampa park closed because of pandemic 00:15

 THE G.O.A.T was looking for a place to workout, but was shown the exit.

