Virus aid exceeding $450B remains stuck in negotiations

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Late-stage negotiations in Washington on a new $450 billion coronavirus aid package dragged past Monday’s hoped-for deadline, but the Trump administration and key lawmakers insisted a final pact is within reach. President Donald Trump said he expects a Senate vote “hopefully” on Tuesday. As talks continued, the contours of the deal appear […] 👓 View full article

