Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Virus aid exceeding $450B remains stuck in negotiations

Virus aid exceeding $450B remains stuck in negotiations

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Late-stage negotiations in Washington on a new $450 billion coronavirus aid package dragged past Monday’s hoped-for deadline, but the Trump administration and key lawmakers insisted a final pact is within reach. President Donald Trump said he expects a Senate vote “hopefully” on Tuesday. As talks continued, the contours of the deal appear […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KFOX14

KFOX14 News Most of the funding, some $300 billion, would go to boost a small-business payroll loan program that's out of money. https://t.co/Bn2MEkKhfH 10 minutes ago

NBC10

NBC 10 WJAR Talks continue in Washington on $450B coronavirus aid package https://t.co/tB0ZMcSMqZ 29 minutes ago

CBS4Local

CBS4Local Most of the funding, some $300 billion, would go to boost a small-business payroll loan program that's out of money. https://t.co/XpzKD4Ktry 34 minutes ago

TSinicke

Taylor Sinicke RT @fox11news: Virus aid exceeding $450B remains stuck in negotiations. https://t.co/yYpSXBhhgN 35 minutes ago

LFS1776

CAPT. BEACHEM QUICK / Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @News4SA: Virus aid exceeding $450B remains stuck in negotiations https://t.co/lyaNcuhHqB https://t.co/igmOeE4rRo 51 minutes ago

News4SA

News 4 San Antonio Virus aid exceeding $450B remains stuck in negotiations https://t.co/lyaNcuhHqB https://t.co/igmOeE4rRo 54 minutes ago

KABBFOX29

KABB FOX 29 Virus aid exceeding $450B remains stuck in negotiations https://t.co/D04FnOOxTc 55 minutes ago

1470WMBD

1470 & 100.3 WMBD President Trump hopes a $450B aid package for small businesses goes to a Senate vote on Tuesday. https://t.co/RJB2s4RpRU 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.