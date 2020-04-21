Global  

Shares skid after oil prices dip into negative territory

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares skidded on Tuesday after U.S. oil futures plunged below zero with storage for crude nearly full as demand collapses due to the pandemic. Shares fell in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai and New York stock futures retreated after the S&P 500 sank 1.8% overnight, giving up some big gains from […]
 Central teams reach 4 states to enforce lockdown; West Bengal CM protests against 'interference' from Centre; 12-year-old migrant girl dies while walking 100 km to her home amid lockdown; Oil prices plunge to historic low, enter negative territory and more news

