South Korea, China cast doubt over reports North Korean leader Kim gravely ill
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () South Korean and Chinese sources on Tuesday cast doubt on reports North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was gravely ill after media outlets said he had undergone a cardiovascular procedure in hospital and was in "grave danger".
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not gravely ill, two South Korean government sources said on Tuesday, following reports he had undergone a cardiovascular procedure and was now in "grave danger." Ryan Brooks reports.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Galaxi16 RT @TallyAnnaE: South Korea, China cast doubt over reports North Korean leader Kim gravely ill https://t.co/AybZmZeKcu 2 minutes ago
Methy Anne South Korea, China cast doubt over reports North Korean leader Kim gravely ill | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/AquqqInR7V 2 minutes ago
QArmyBR South Korea, China cast doubt over reports North Korean leader Kim gravely ill https://t.co/HTqgViS0Uc 2 minutes ago
미나 RT @Rover829: By @HeeShin
Reuters: South Korean and Chinese sources on Tuesday cast doubt on reports North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was… 3 minutes ago
ValenzuelaPost South Korea, China cast doubt over reports North Korean leader Kim gravely ill https://t.co/xn3I4IIvxK 9 minutes ago
Raghav Chopra South Korea, China cast doubt over reports North Korean leader Kim gravely ill | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/bZUPR9ZKMi 10 minutes ago
TallyAnnaE South Korea, China cast doubt over reports North Korean leader Kim gravely ill https://t.co/AybZmZeKcu 12 minutes ago
Vincent Lee By @HeeShin
Reuters: South Korean and Chinese sources on Tuesday cast doubt on reports North Korean leader Kim Jo… https://t.co/iUfWkWwoYl 18 minutes ago