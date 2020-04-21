Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > South Korea, China cast doubt over reports North Korean leader Kim gravely ill

South Korea, China cast doubt over reports North Korean leader Kim gravely ill

Reuters Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
South Korean and Chinese sources on Tuesday cast doubt on reports North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was gravely ill after media outlets said he had undergone a cardiovascular procedure in hospital and was in "grave danger".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: S. Korea, sources say Kim Jong Un not gravely ill

S. Korea, sources say Kim Jong Un not gravely ill 01:37

 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not gravely ill, two South Korean government sources said on Tuesday, following reports he had undergone a cardiovascular procedure and was now in "grave danger." Ryan Brooks reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Galaxi162

Galaxi16 RT @TallyAnnaE: South Korea, China cast doubt over reports North Korean leader Kim gravely ill https://t.co/AybZmZeKcu 2 minutes ago

GoP__Botched

Methy Anne South Korea, China cast doubt over reports North Korean leader Kim gravely ill | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/AquqqInR7V 2 minutes ago

QArmyBR

QArmyBR South Korea, China cast doubt over reports North Korean leader Kim gravely ill https://t.co/HTqgViS0Uc 2 minutes ago

Leahelloo

미나 RT @Rover829: By @HeeShin Reuters: South Korean and Chinese sources on Tuesday cast doubt on reports North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was… 3 minutes ago

ValenzuelaPost

ValenzuelaPost South Korea, China cast doubt over reports North Korean leader Kim gravely ill https://t.co/xn3I4IIvxK 9 minutes ago

RaghavChopra_

Raghav Chopra South Korea, China cast doubt over reports North Korean leader Kim gravely ill | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/bZUPR9ZKMi 10 minutes ago

TallyAnnaE

TallyAnnaE South Korea, China cast doubt over reports North Korean leader Kim gravely ill https://t.co/AybZmZeKcu 12 minutes ago

Rover829

Vincent Lee By @HeeShin Reuters: South Korean and Chinese sources on Tuesday cast doubt on reports North Korean leader Kim Jo… https://t.co/iUfWkWwoYl 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.