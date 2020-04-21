Global  

Volvo, Daimler to found truck fuel cell joint venture

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Volvo and the truck division of Daimler have agreed to set up a joint venture to develop and produce fuel cell systems for heavy vehicles, the Swedish and German companies said Tuesday. The two firms said that they will be equal partners in the new enterprise. Daimler Truck will put all its […]
