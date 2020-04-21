South Korea, China cast doubt on reports North Korean leader Kim gravely ill
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () South Korean and Chinese officials on Tuesday cast doubt on reports North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was ill after media outlets said he had undergone a cardiovascular procedure and was in "grave danger".
Rumours abound that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in a ‘fragile’ condition after surgery. Although officials in South Korea have not confirmed the rumours, CNN has cited a US official to back up the claims.
