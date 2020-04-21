South Korea, China cast doubt on reports North Korean leader Kim gravely ill

South Korean and Chinese officials on Tuesday cast doubt on reports North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was ill after media outlets said he had undergone a cardiovascular procedure and was in "grave danger".

