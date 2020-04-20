Global  

Teacher, family of 3 and RCMP officer among victims of N.S. shooting rampage

CBC.ca Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
An elementary school teacher, two health-care workers, a family of three and an RCMP officer have been identified as among at least 18 victims who died in this weekend's shooting rampage in rural Nova Scotia, one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Shooting rampage in Nova Scotia leaves 16 dead

Shooting rampage in Nova Scotia leaves 16 dead 01:03

 At least 16 people have been killed after a 51-year-old man went on a shooting rampage across the northern part of Nova Scotia, Canadian police said. It is the deadliest such attack in Canadian history. The man was identified as Gabriel Wortman and authorities said he disguised himself as a police...

