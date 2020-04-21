Factbox: Questions hang over North Korea succession amid reports on Kim health Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

North Korea has never publicised who would follow leader Kim Jong Un in the event he is incapacitated, and with no details known about his young children, analysts say his sister and loyalists could form a regency until a successor is old enough to take over. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 6 hours ago Kim Jong Un under treatment after surgery: report 01:30 According to a South Korean media report, Kim Jong Un is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month, amid speculation over his health after his absence from a key anniversary event last week. Gloria Tso reports. You Might Like

Tweets about this