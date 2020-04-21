Division Bench of Delhi HC hears matters from two States Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Justice Hima Kohli, who was heading the Bench, was in Delhi while the newest addition to the High Court — Justice Subramonium Prasad — was in Chennai. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this rituj agarwal RT @the_hindu: Justice Hima Kohli, who was heading the Bench, was in Delhi while the newest addition to the High Court — Justice Subramoniu… 6 days ago The Hindu Justice Hima Kohli, who was heading the Bench, was in Delhi while the newest addition to the High Court — Justice S… https://t.co/LpIOhtoynm 6 days ago