Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation - WHO

Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation - WHO

Reuters Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that all available evidence suggests that the novel coronavirus originated in bats in China late last year and it was not manipulated or constructed in a laboratory.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jricole

Juan Cole RT @ahramonline: Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation: WHO https://t.co/gJbHvXodgf 28 seconds ago

LawriteraG

Gino LaWritera RT @Reuters: Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation: WHO https://t.co/fQ3i3ezYL5 https://t.co/blkOheasnR 33 seconds ago

soxfaninpa1

Sox Addict in PA **No Lists**NO TRAINS How many out there reading this will actually believe the WHO?? Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, no sign o… https://t.co/eG94vUYDkA 51 seconds ago

NoName44028086

Name cannot be blank⚡ RT @HouseCracka: Everybody knows it was an engineered bio weapon that came from Fort Detrick and was transmitted to Wuhan before it was d… 1 minute ago

DocTucson

doc tucson RT @DocTucson: Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation: WHO https://t.co/KcokhDva3a 3 minutes ago

Praise2Eloi

Praise2Eloi "[A]ll available evidence"? Don't they mean all the evidence China was willing to share? We might never know the tr… https://t.co/2kGKBIv8Ee 4 minutes ago

RudolfSvidran

Rudolf Svidran Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation - WHO https://t.co/3b9sKcmaVh WHO desperatel… https://t.co/ipXjXCYaLk 4 minutes ago

twit_dnc

Dev RT @ndtv: #Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, not constructed in lab: WHO https://t.co/tfeaZdYW5F https://t.co/s9DByPjMki 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.