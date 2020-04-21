Global  

Corporate America seeks legal protection for when coronavirus lockdowns lift

Reuters Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Major U.S. business lobbying groups are asking Congress to pass measures that would protect companies large and small from coronavirus-related lawsuits when states start to lift pandemic restrictions and businesses begin to reopen.
