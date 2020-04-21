Global  

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s furlough from Iranian prison extended

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s temporary release from an Iranian jail has been extended by a month amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, her local lawmaker said Tuesday. Tulip Siddiq, who has campaigned for the prisoner’s release, tweeted that she had heard from Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, Richard, that the furlough from Evin prison had […]
