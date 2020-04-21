Global  

Neil Black, British track and field official, dies at 60

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Neil Black, a British track and field official who worked closely with many of the country’s best athletes, including Mo Farah, has died. He was 60. Black died suddenly over the weekend, British Athletics said Tuesday without disclosing any details. Black was performance director of British Athletics from 2012 until last year, […]
