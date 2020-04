UK's COVID-19 death toll could be 40% higher than daily figure, data suggests Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The true extent of the death toll in Britain from COVID-19 was more than 40% higher than the daily figures from the government indicated by April 10, according to data on Tuesday that includes deaths in the community. 👓 View full article

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 3 hours ago UK deaths 40% higher than previous estimates: report 01:03 The true extent of the death toll in Britain from COVID-19 may be 40% higher than the daily figures indicated by April 10, according to newly released government data. Edward Baran reports.

