Queen Elizabeth II marks 94th birthday without fanfare Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — Britain is marking Queen Elizabeth II’s 94th birthday with silence Tuesday, as the nation in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic forgoes the usual gun salutes and ringing of bells. With thousands dead amid the outbreak, the monarch decided that the celebratory display of military firepower would not be appropriate. Nor will there […] 👓 View full article

Reuters reports Queen Elizabeth has made a request that is the first of its kind in her 68 years on the throne. Namely, that the parade to celebrate her official birthday, which is celebrated in June, would not go ahead in its traditional form. Likewise, the Queen was especially keen that no gun...

