Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Queen Elizabeth II marks 94th birthday without fanfare

Queen Elizabeth II marks 94th birthday without fanfare

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain is marking Queen Elizabeth II’s 94th birthday with silence Tuesday, as the nation in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic forgoes the usual gun salutes and ringing of bells. With thousands dead amid the outbreak, the monarch decided that the celebratory display of military firepower would not be appropriate. Nor will there […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: British Monarch Puts Kibosh On Her Birthday Parade

British Monarch Puts Kibosh On Her Birthday Parade 00:36

 Reuters reports Queen Elizabeth has made a request that is the first of its kind in her 68 years on the throne. Namely, that the parade to celebrate her official birthday, which is celebrated in June, would not go ahead in its traditional form. Likewise, the Queen was especially keen that no gun...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.