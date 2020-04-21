Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Singapore prolongs virus lockdown until at least June 1

Singapore prolongs virus lockdown until at least June 1

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore will extend its partial lockdown by another four weeks after reporting thousands of new coronavirus cases in recent days, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Tuesday. The tiny city-state reported 1,111 new cases earlier Tuesday to increase its total to 9,125, the most in Southeast Asia. It marked the second straight […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jdotxx

👀👀👀👀 RT @inquirerdotnet: Singapore will extend its partial lockdown by another four weeks after reporting thousands of new coronavirus cases in… 1 hour ago

usecmagsaysay

Mary Rose E. Magsaysay Singapore prolongs virus lockdown until at least June 1 https://t.co/ghtzPHjUnO via @inquirerdotnet 1 hour ago

scsawe

Sally RT @faris: Singapore prolongs virus lockdown until at least June 1 https://t.co/clNbHjJ3jI via @ABC 2 hours ago

faris

faris Singapore prolongs virus lockdown until at least June 1 https://t.co/clNbHjJ3jI via @ABC 2 hours ago

MRCANNIZZARO23

cannizzaro wilson Singapore prolongs virus lockdown until at least June 1 - ABC News - https://t.co/8eJywfbKVZ via @ABC 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.