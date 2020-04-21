Singapore prolongs virus lockdown until at least June 1 Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore will extend its partial lockdown by another four weeks after reporting thousands of new coronavirus cases in recent days, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Tuesday. The tiny city-state reported 1,111 new cases earlier Tuesday to increase its total to 9,125, the most in Southeast Asia. It marked the second straight […] 👓 View full article

