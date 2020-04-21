Dutch court OKs assisted suicide in advanced dementia cases

Global  

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands’ highest court ruled Tuesday that doctors can carry out medically assisted suicide in patients with advanced dementia if the patient has earlier made a written directive. The Supreme Court ruling solidifies in law a practice that already was being carried out on rare occasions in the Netherlands. The […]
