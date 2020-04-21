Trump vows to ‘suspend immigration,’ adviser cites health
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said that he will sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States” because of the coronavirus. “In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive […]
