Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump vows to ‘suspend immigration,’ adviser cites health

Trump vows to ‘suspend immigration,’ adviser cites health

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said that he will sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States” because of the coronavirus. “In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Executive Order Will 'Suspend Immigration' Into the US

Trump Executive Order Will 'Suspend Immigration' Into the US 01:33

 Trump Executive Order Will 'Suspend Immigration' Into the US President Donald Trump announced the executive order in a Monday night tweet. Donald Trump, Twitter As of Tuesday morning, the White House has offered no details of Trump's forthcoming order. Due to the scale of the coronavirus pandemic in...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.