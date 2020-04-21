'It's such a part of Anzac Day': Musicians to play Last Post from home Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Teenage trumpeter Benjamin Ball, whose great-grandfather died in World War II, will join musicians playing the Last Post from their driveways on Anzac Day. 👓 View full article

