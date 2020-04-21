What are 'COVID toes?' Doctors discover new symptom of coronavirus mostly seen in kids

Credit: Wochit News - Published 15 hours ago Coronavirus Infects More US Children Than Thought 00:32 Ezra Acayan/Getty Images A new report estimates that, for every child in intensive care with COVID-19, there are 2,318 other children infected. While the CDC said there were around 2,500 US kids infected on April 6, the researchers say it was likely closer to 176,190 children. Based on the...