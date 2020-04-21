Ezra Acayan/Getty Images A new report estimates that, for every child in intensive care with COVID-19, there are 2,318 other children infected. While the CDC said there were around 2,500 US kids infected on April 6, the researchers say it was likely closer to 176,190 children. Based on the...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Verdant Square Network TN What are 'COVID toes?' Doctors discover new symptom of coronavirus mostly seen in kids https://t.co/qAyVdb5bUw 2 minutes ago
USA TODAY Health What are 'COVID toes?' Doctors discover new symptom of #coronavirus mostly seen in kids
https://t.co/2sX6xkBqiI 3 minutes ago
twoemu What are 'COVID toes'? Dermatologists, podiatrists share strange findings https://t.co/GNYBYWQxtI via @TODAYshow4 hours ago