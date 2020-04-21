Nintendo owners urged to secure accounts Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Switch owners report an apparent surge in attempts to buy expensive items through Nintendo accounts. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Vita RT @BBCNews: Nintendo owners urged to secure accounts https://t.co/zOOw4LFwoL 7 minutes ago R So glad i set my 2FA up agessssss ago. Nintendo owners urged to secure accounts https://t.co/XPz5i1ZmIO 19 minutes ago WHS_IT_SA Nintendo owners urged to secure accounts https://t.co/lKJJvsX3xg 23 minutes ago Claire Falconer RT @BBCNews: Nintendo owners urged to secure accounts after wave of fraudulent attacks https://t.co/0R1COAgPlA 24 minutes ago Chuck Fan RT @BBCTech: Nintendo owners urged to secure accounts https://t.co/oeN7klOOUz 27 minutes ago Web4ugroup Nintendo owners urged to secure accounts https://t.co/ziJ8LpmyQk https://t.co/ZlvTixcJIw 33 minutes ago Marplesmarbles Nintendo owners urged to secure accounts https://t.co/XGS9tOGAQ8 35 minutes ago Richard Cummins BBC News - Nintendo owners urged to secure accounts https://t.co/eJUnWe77JW 35 minutes ago