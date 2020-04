Milwaukee health officials said six voters and one poll worker contracted the coronavirus from participating in Election Day, which was held despite a stay-at-home order issued throughout the state.

You Might Like

Tweets about this JOSE LUIS RAMÍREZ RT @gerardodeicaza: “At Least 7 in Wisconsin Got Coronavirus During Voting, Officials Say” https://t.co/qYyb5JHBdy 1 hour ago Murray Ranson RT @BEVHOWARD40: Officials: At Least 7 in Wisconsin Got Coronavirus During Voting https://t.co/9UaYmo6I6n 1 hour ago Arminius RT @JG_NoPlanet_B: Along with the seven people each of them was in contact with. Along with the seven people each of those people were the… 1 hour ago just L Politicians should be paying for these voters' medical treatmen! https://t.co/vNbqyTpRYa 4 hours ago Beverly A Howard🌊🌊 Officials: At Least 7 in Wisconsin Got Coronavirus During Voting https://t.co/9UaYmo6I6n 4 hours ago Judy Ranan Officials: At Least 7 in Wisconsin Got Coronavirus During Voting https://t.co/lccM8FJ88z 5 hours ago Wendy Thomas RT @marabutler67: Officials: At Least 7 in Wisconsin Got Coronavirus During Voting https://t.co/63nxE7ssWB 5 hours ago James Gow Along with the seven people each of them was in contact with. Along with the seven people each of those people wer… https://t.co/uPKo3Wh3HF 6 hours ago