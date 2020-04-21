A dark, twisted, heartfelt family pic in ‘The Willoughbys’

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maya Rudolph loves stories about unconventional families. It’s why her daughter brought Lois Lowry’s “The Willoughbys” to her attention well before she knew that there was a planned film adaptation. The novel, from 2010, is a gently macabre Lemony Snicket-meets-Roald Dahl cocktail of terrible parents and quirky children who’d prefer to […] 👓 View full article

