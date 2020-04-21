Global  

Federal judge: Oklahoma abortion ban can’t be enforced

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s attempt to ban abortions during the coronavirus pandemic cannot be enforced, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin issued a preliminary injunction late Monday after abortion providers sued Stitt over the ban. The injunction replaces a temporary restraining order that the same judge issued […]
