HBO Max set for May 27 launch, initial lineup announced
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — The streaming service HBO Max will launch May 27, AT&T’s WarnerMedia announced Tuesday, signalling that the so-called streaming wars won’t subside because of the coronavirus pandemic. WarnerMedia had earlier said HBO Max would debut sometime in May, and it stuck to those plans Tuesday even if some of its planned programming […]
HBO Max Sets Official Launch Date The new streaming service will be available on May 27. The WarnerMedia-owned service will feature all HBO programming as well as new original content. Subscribers will also have access to third-party licensed content such as ‘Friends’ and content from WarnerMedia...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
WHSVnews WarnerMedia is hoping a lineup of HBO hits like "Game of Thrones," DC movies like "The Dark Knight," and hit shows… https://t.co/AYLpFHk3K5 14 minutes ago
KOLDNews HBO Max is scheduled to launch May 27.
Read more >> https://t.co/V7vnODkTwU https://t.co/BHtWGVQ1SG 33 minutes ago
Skyway, WA RT @kcexec: This is really cool. The Seattle Flu Study officially partnered with @KCPubHealth to launch the greater Seattle Coronavirus Ass… 40 minutes ago
FOX Baltimore The streaming service HBO Max will launch May 27, AT&T's WarnerMedia announced Tuesday, signaling that the so-calle… https://t.co/k4VC5xULrW 48 minutes ago
Brandon Powe RT @mynbc15: The streaming service HBO Max will launch May 27, AT&T's WarnerMedia announced Tuesday, signaling that the so-called streaming… 59 minutes ago
WMC Action News 5 HBO Max set for May 27 launch, initial lineup announced
https://t.co/nZ85Ova2d4 1 hour ago
NBC 15 News The streaming service HBO Max will launch May 27, AT&T's WarnerMedia announced Tuesday, signaling that the so-calle… https://t.co/xrq9tOxrox 2 hours ago
Sylvan Lake News HBO Max prepared for May 27 launch as streaming service announces initial lineup https://t.co/VUIkWhubcT 2 hours ago