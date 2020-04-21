Global  

HBO Max set for May 27 launch, initial lineup announced

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The streaming service HBO Max will launch May 27, AT&T’s WarnerMedia announced Tuesday, signalling that the so-called streaming wars won’t subside because of the coronavirus pandemic. WarnerMedia had earlier said HBO Max would debut sometime in May, and it stuck to those plans Tuesday even if some of its planned programming […]
 HBO Max Sets Official Launch Date The new streaming service will be available on May 27. The WarnerMedia-owned service will feature all HBO programming as well as new original content. Subscribers will also have access to third-party licensed content such as ‘Friends’ and content from WarnerMedia...

