Lions lean on Barry Sanders as a good memory from NFL draft

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
BEST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK: RB Barry Sanders. Detroit took the 1989 Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma State after Dallas drafted Troy Aikman and Green Bay selected Tony Mandarich. Sanders averaged 99.8 yards rushing per game — trailing only Jim Brown in NFL history — and ran for 15,269 over 10 seasons in his Pro Football […]
