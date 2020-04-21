3M files lawsuit in Canada against firm accused of price-gouging on N95 masks Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

Minnesota-based 3M has filed a lawsuit against an Ontario company that allegedly claimed a phoney affiliation with the U.S. medical-gear maker to sell hard-to-find N95 face masks at exorbitant prices amid the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

