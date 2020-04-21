Hall of Famers Seau, Dean stand out as Chargers’ top picks

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

BEST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK: San Diego went for the hometown pick in 1990, selecting Oceanside native and Southern California linebacker Junior Seau at No. 5 overall. He ended up becoming one of the most popular players in franchise history with 12 consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, tied for fourth among defensive players. The 2015 Pro Football […] 👓 View full article

