Hall of Famers Seau, Dean stand out as Chargers’ top picks

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
BEST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK: San Diego went for the hometown pick in 1990, selecting Oceanside native and Southern California linebacker Junior Seau at No. 5 overall. He ended up becoming one of the most popular players in franchise history with 12 consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, tied for fourth among defensive players. The 2015 Pro Football […]
