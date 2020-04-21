Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Eredivisie: Dutch top flight likely to be cancelled after major events ban extended

Eredivisie: Dutch top flight likely to be cancelled after major events ban extended

BBC News Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The Dutch Football Association “intends not to continue” the Eredivisie season after the national government extended a ban on major events until 1 September.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

queenofimaland

Esther Nwakamma RT @philimma4u: Eredivisie: Dutch top flight likely to be cancelled after major events ban extended https://t.co/9BaypWheUu https://t.co/4E… 1 day ago

claimcompanies

ClaimCompanies.com RT @valleypieman01: BBC Sport - Eredivisie: Dutch top flight likely to be cancelled after major events ban extended https://t.co/DI7wU9K9gH… 2 days ago

valleypieman01

kelvin Meyler BBC Sport - Eredivisie: Dutch top flight likely to be cancelled after major events ban extended… https://t.co/LBpe62Fjxy 2 days ago

Spokmathambo

David M Seleka Jr ☭ @ajaxcapetown could gain promotion to the PSL and @AFCAjax could equally win Dutch League thanks to the… https://t.co/GS4wyhaLb5 3 days ago

philimma4u

Alexander Philip Eredivisie: Dutch top flight likely to be cancelled after major events ban extended https://t.co/9BaypWheUu https://t.co/4ENetEYDNY 3 days ago

jockykenny

@jockykenny Eredivisie: Dutch top flight likely to be cancelled after major events ban extended - BBC Sport https://t.co/92Lvn7ChQ3 3 days ago

fst_cy

Free Super Tips Cy (Eredivisie: Dutch top flight likely to be cancelled after major events ban extended) has been published on Free Su… https://t.co/aP219bIsrS 3 days ago

claimcompanies

ClaimCompanies.com RT @NationalLightNG: Eredivisie: Dutch top flight likely to be cancelled over COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/QhdmK0jiEh https://t.co/8NpXlV… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.