Retired Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski wants to make NFL return with Buccaneers, Tom Brady, per reports Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tom Brady might not be the only Patriots great headed to Tampa Bay. Retired TE Rob Gronkowski is interested in joining his old QB, per reports.

