Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Police uniform, mock RCMP cruiser key parts of investigation into N.S. shootings

Police uniform, mock RCMP cruiser key parts of investigation into N.S. shootings

CBC.ca Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
How Gabriel Wortman managed to get an authentic police uniform and a mock RCMP vehicle are key questions investigators are trying to answer after a deadly rampage that left 23 people dead.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

browndaal

Z Authentic police uniform, mock RCMP cruiser key parts of investigation into N.S. shootings | CBC News https://t.co/XVfDzWxt7l 3 minutes ago

aholyghost1

AHolyGhost 🍁👁️‍🗨️⭐ Police uniform, mock RCMP cruiser key parts of investigation into N.S. shootings | CBC News https://t.co/2POlKU2OO1 6 minutes ago

CaptnKennysFr

Capt'n Kenny's Fresh Police uniform, mock RCMP cruiser key parts of investigation into N.S. shootings | CBC News https://t.co/z89UxSP2dU 21 minutes ago

thefun100

Michael P. Penny RT @CBCNS: Police uniform, mock RCMP cruiser key parts of investigation into N.S. shootings https://t.co/riFQVZupxZ https://t.co/hQkZY37O2o 29 minutes ago

CBCNS

CBC Nova Scotia Police uniform, mock RCMP cruiser key parts of investigation into N.S. shootings https://t.co/riFQVZupxZ https://t.co/hQkZY37O2o 42 minutes ago

B1ackGa33a

B1ackGa33a ***victims, canadians, killed by rcmp*** https://t.co/j25L88Qt5Q 1 day ago

salthalifax

SALTHALIFAX RT @Nicole__Munro: Q: Are you able to say how the suspect moved from Portapique and onward? Leather: Mock police car and wearing an RCMP un… 1 day ago

DerekMacEwen

Derek MacEwen 🍁 RCMP: not looking for any other suspects (this had been said previously) In coming days they will have a timeline w… https://t.co/q5SgXRaNlF 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.