Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Netflix sign-ups surge amid coronavirus lockdowns

Netflix sign-ups surge amid coronavirus lockdowns

BBC News Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The firm added almost 16 million new subscribers during the first three months of the year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published
News video: Netflix Reports Mixed Earnings: What Investors Are Weighing

Netflix Reports Mixed Earnings: What Investors Are Weighing 02:04

 Subscriber growth is accelerating because of lockdowns, but earnings missed estimates. The stock is flat.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HedgeBz

HEDGE accordingly📈 Netflix sign-ups surge amid coronavirus lockdowns https://t.co/gqrj5ilqeB 7 hours ago

NewExpressNews

NewExpressNews Netflix sign-ups surge amid coronavirus lockdowns https://t.co/0mjms0iBY7 https://t.co/jZz32pKK8T 7 hours ago

WinWithMalliard

Win! Leadership Based Interviews-Sports Headlines RT @newscommentary1: Netflix sign-ups surge amid coronavirus lockdowns #Malliard https://t.co/GschsiFVf6 #bbc 9 hours ago

newscommentary1

The News Commentary Podcast - The Malliard Report Netflix sign-ups surge amid coronavirus lockdowns #Malliard https://t.co/GschsiFVf6 #bbc 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.