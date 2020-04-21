Police hunt for motive as Canada's worst mass shooting death toll rises to 23
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () Canadian police were yet to determine a motive for the country's worst mass shooting, as the death toll from the 13-hour carnage over the weekend climbed to 23 from 19, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Tuesday.
HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA — A man disguised as a police officer killed at least 17 people across Nova Scotia this weekend in one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history, Canada's National Post reports.
Canadian police said the suspect set fires and shot at people while dressed as a Royal...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Sara Clara RT @abcnews: Police hunt for motive as Canada's worst mass shooting death toll rises to 22 https://t.co/KMZeHDCh6v 33 seconds ago
Reza Joomun RT @Reuters: Police hunt for motive as Canada's worst mass shooting death toll rises to 23 https://t.co/Tk7mTcJWbp https://t.co/LNXKOiQqcf 3 minutes ago