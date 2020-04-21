Patriots’ draft history features many hits, a few misses

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

BEST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK: DL Richard Seymour. Chosen sixth overall in 2001, Seymour is the highest selection made by Bill Belichick during his Patriots tenure. He was one of the most destructive forces on the defensive side of the ball for New England’s first three Super Bowl-winning teams in the 2001, 2003 and 2004 seasons. […] 👓 View full article

