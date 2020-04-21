Global  

Patriots’ draft history features many hits, a few misses

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
BEST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK: DL Richard Seymour. Chosen sixth overall in 2001, Seymour is the highest selection made by Bill Belichick during his Patriots tenure. He was one of the most destructive forces on the defensive side of the ball for New England’s first three Super Bowl-winning teams in the 2001, 2003 and 2004 seasons. […]
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Colin Cowherd: Patriots trading up for Tua Tagovailoa makes sense given Bill Belichick's history with Kyle Shanahan

Colin Cowherd: Patriots trading up for Tua Tagovailoa makes sense given Bill Belichick's history with Kyle Shanahan 03:16

 Peter King's mock draft predicts New England Patriots trading up with the San Francisco 49ers to get Tua Tagovailoa. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks this would make perfect sense given Bill Belichick's close relationship with Kyle Shanahan.

