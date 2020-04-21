Global  

Dog found 4 months after being stolen from San Francisco

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Four months after a distraught San Francisco woman hired a plane to fly a search banner for her stolen dog, the blue-eyed mini Australian shepherd has been found and the two were reunited Tuesday. Emilie Talermo, 31, said she received a call Monday from an animal shelter in Palmdale, which is […]
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Dog Stolen From San Francisco Home Found Months Later In Palmdale

Dog Stolen From San Francisco Home Found Months Later In Palmdale 00:38

 A dog stolen from its home in San Francisco last year was back with its owner Tuesday after being brought to a Palmdale shelter as a stray.

