SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Four months after a distraught San Francisco woman hired a plane to fly a search banner for her stolen dog, the blue-eyed mini Australian shepherd has been found and the two were reunited Tuesday. Emilie Talermo, 31, said she received a call Monday from an animal shelter in Palmdale, which is […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this 𝖏𝖔𝖘𝖎𝖊 🐰🐥⁷ 🔞 @pjnkmin Yes, i had a friend who i considered to be like my sister for over 10 years and found out a few months bac… https://t.co/6GfvBPc8Dl 38 seconds ago Angie Richter RT @aussiesdointhgs: JACKSON HAS BEEN FOUND! After being missing for 5 months, Jackson was discovered in an LA animal shelter hundreds of m… 4 minutes ago David Bruning Dog found 4 months after being stolen from San Francisco - KSBY San Luis Obispo News - https://t.co/uQycLxYrIL 27 minutes ago Kelly Smith RT @CBSLA: HOMEWARD BOUND: A 6-year-old pup stolen from his home in San Francisco last year is back with his owner tonight after being turn… 31 minutes ago Amberzma Dog found 4 months after being stolen from San Francisco https://t.co/EUFgBGapvt 36 minutes ago Jenna Latrice RT @10TV: Dog found 4 months after being stolen from San Francisco woman https://t.co/LzucU4XwKx #10TV https://t.co/MmNYTQKpy0 44 minutes ago 10TV Dog found 4 months after being stolen from San Francisco woman https://t.co/LzucU4XwKx #10TV https://t.co/MmNYTQKpy0 45 minutes ago WNCTIMES Dog found after being stolen from San Francisco https://t.co/7TgI6nDTji #dogsoftwitter #dogs #doglovers… https://t.co/KJrRVbekeQ 52 minutes ago