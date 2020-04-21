Global  

Trump immigration ban to last up to 90 days, target those seeking permanent U.S. residency

Reuters Tuesday, 21 April 2020
President Donald Trump's new executive order banning immigration to the United States will last 30 to 90 days with the chance of renewal and apply to those seeking permanent immigration status, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.
 U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will issue an executive order temporarily suspending all immigration into the country. Gloria Tso reports.

