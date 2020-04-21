Trump immigration ban to last up to 90 days, target those seeking permanent U.S. residency

President Donald Trump's new executive order banning immigration to the United States will last 30 to 90 days with the chance of renewal and apply to those seeking permanent immigration status, a senior administration official said on Tuesday. 👓 View full article



